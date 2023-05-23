EU Banks Could Access Stablecoins More Easily Under Leaked Plans

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

EU Banks Could Access Stablecoins More Easily Under Leaked Plans

CoinDesk by Jack Schickler
2023-05-23 15:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The European Commission wants to make it easier for commercial lenders to hold stablecoins and tokenized assets, after lawmakers pushed to discourage crypto holdings as part of a wider banking reform.
A leaked document seen by CoinDesk seeks to moderate the tough position taken by the European Parliament, which in January sought to anticipate global standards by saying banks should be required to issue one euro of capital for each euro of crypto they hold.
Lawmakers from the European Union (EU) have said they want to see the “prohibitive” restrictions to stop crypto turmoil from spilling over into the commercial banking system. Their plan includes giving crypto a 1,250% risk weight, implying a maximum possible capital requirement imposed on lenders who wish to hold digital assets.
The commission's proposal, undated but issued following an April 18 meeting among negotiators, is to bring that down to a 250% risk weight for any stablecoin whose value is tied to non-fiat assets such as gold.
Tokenized assets and stablecoins based on fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar would be treated the same as the underlying instrument, unless there’s an extra credit or market risk, the document added.
That’s in line with the bloc’s forthcoming Markets in Crypto Assets regulation, MiCA, set to take effect in July 2024, which will regulate stablecoin issuers and require them to hold appropriate reserves.
“Without a proper regulatory framework being in place to address the different types of risks faced by banks due to this new type of exposures, transmission channels between crypto-asset markets and financial markets might increase in type and size, leading to increased risks to financial stability and for individual banks,” said the commission document seen by CoinDesk.
Under the plan, supervisors would also need to check individual banks are correctly managing the risks of holding crypto such as cybersecurity, money laundering and valuation problems.
Other kinds of crypto such as bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) would still have the maximum 1,250% risk weight, the document said – a degree of regulatory caution that has raised concerns from the traditional finance sector.
“The uncertainty and conservatism inhibits deal-making in the short term, much of which is to pilot, test and improve banks’ experience and understanding of this market in a controlled manner,” Sahir Akbar, managing director of prudential regulation at lobby group the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), said of the commission's plans in a statement emailed to CoinDesk.
The document represents an improvement for tokenized assets and electronic money, added Akbar, citing areas that AFME had previously raised as a concern.
The proposals are intended to anticipate detailed crypto standards from the international Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, which has already outlined a broadly similar plan. The commission said in the document that it will come up with a fuller, more permanent plan once the global standard setter has finalized its work after the end of 2023.
To pass into law, lawmakers have to hammer out an identical text with the EU’s member states, who meet in a body known as the Council, which has until now taken no formal position on the capital treatment of crypto. In practice, that takes place in a series of closed-door meetings among negotiators, mediated by the commission.
The document states that this is not a formal position of the commission, but it is likely to represent the view taken by officials during the talks. A spokesperson for the commission declined to comment on the leak.
View full text