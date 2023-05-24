PEPE Imminent Breakout? Here’s the Key Resistance to Watch (PEPE Price Analysis)

PEPE seems to be consolidating before a major move.

Key Support levels: $0.0000015, $0.0000011

Key Resistance levels: $0.0000020

Sellers are exhausted, and bulls could take the opportunity and push the price action at any minute. The resistance is at $0.0000020, and if the momentum indicators flip bullish, then a retest of this key level appears imminent. The current support is at $0.0000015.

Trading Volume: The volume remains flat and shows a lack of interest, but this could change soon.

RSI: The 12h RSI appears ready to curve up and move higher. If so, it could break above 50 points to set a higher high.

MACD: The 12h MACD is bearish, but the histogram is making higher lows. Another push from bulls could flip it bullish, and then a rally could follow.

Bias

The bias for PEPE is neutral, but bulls could soon take over the price action.

Short-Term Prediction for PEPE Price

This consolidation under the key resistance is bullish. Sellers had multiple opportunities to take PEPE lower but failed. As such, a test of the key resistance at $0.0000020 seems more likely now.

