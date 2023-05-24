PEPE Imminent Breakout? Here’s the Key Resistance to Watch (PEPE Price Analysis)
PEPE seems to be consolidating before a major move.
Key Support levels: $0.0000015, $0.0000011
Key Resistance levels: $0.0000020
Sellers are exhausted, and bulls could take the opportunity and push the price action at any minute. The resistance is at $0.0000020, and if the momentum indicators flip bullish, then a retest of this key level appears imminent. The current support is at $0.0000015.Chart by TradingView
Trading Volume: The volume remains flat and shows a lack of interest, but this could change soon.
RSI: The 12h RSI appears ready to curve up and move higher. If so, it could break above 50 points to set a higher high.
MACD: The 12h MACD is bearish, but the histogram is making higher lows. Another push from bulls could flip it bullish, and then a rally could follow.Chart by TradingView
Bias
The bias for PEPE is neutral, but bulls could soon take over the price action.
Short-Term Prediction for PEPE Price
This consolidation under the key resistance is bullish. Sellers had multiple opportunities to take PEPE lower but failed. As such, a test of the key resistance at $0.0000020 seems more likely now.
The post PEPE Imminent Breakout? Here’s the Key Resistance to Watch (PEPE Price Analysis) appeared first on CryptoPotato.