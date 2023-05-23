Earlier in May, the market capitalization of Pepe (PEPE), a cryptocurrency inspired by the popular internet meme Pepe the Frog, had soared to $1.8 billion. Two weeks later, PEPE price has come crashing to nearly $665 million, down 65%. Let's take a look at the main reasons why.

PEPE market capitalization since April. Source: CoinGecko

Pepe mania winners dump

PEPE whales appear to have been largely responsible for the price drop, according to data tracked by Wuligy, an on-chain analyst at Dune Analytics.

Notably, the top fifteen addresses with the highest earnings and returns and those holding a significant amount of PEPE tokens around its market peak have dumped most of their holdings in recent weeks.

Some whales have even sold 100% of their PEPE reserves during the crash, as shown below.

Top 15 Pepe addresses with highest earnings and returns. Source: Wulgy/Dune Analytics

Simultaneously, PEPE's hourly transactions and volumes have dropped substantially when compared to their respective peaks on May 5, indicating declining trading activity among whales and fishes alike.

PEPE hourly transactions and volumes. Source: Wulgy/Dune Analytics

On a brighter note, PEPE's daily holder count has flatlined, if not fallen, after April's sharp increase from around 100 to over 100,000. As of May 23, it was over 115,000, suggesting that new users are joining despite the price decline.

However, some of these addresses may belong to existing PEPE holders or represent exchange wallets, given PEPE's listing across multiple crypto exchanges since launch, with the latest being Bitfinex.

PEPE price bounce next?

PEPE price is now at a technical support confluence level, suggesting that a modest bounce is in now in play.

The confluence comprises an ascending trendline, a 50-4H exponential moving average (50-4H EMA; the red wave), and a Fibonacci retracement line near $0.00000146.

A rebound attempt from the said support raises PEPE's potential of rising toward $0.00000190, up 20% from current price levels.

PEPE/USDT four-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

Conversely, a decisive close below the support confluence would position PEPE/USD price for a decline to $0.00000083 by June, down 45% from current price levels.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.