Bitget Secures Regulatory License in Poland, Reserve Funds Up $80M in Q1

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitget Secures Regulatory License in Poland, Reserve Funds Up $80M in Q1

Cointelegraph By Zhiyuan Sun
2023-05-23 10:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
On May 23, cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced its successful registration as a virtual asset service provider (VASP) in Poland. The regulatory license allows Bitget to operate legally within the Polish market. In April, Bitget received its VASP license in Lithuania, allowing it to offer cryptocurrency-related services both within and from the Baltic nation.
Gracy Chen, Bitget’s managing director, said, “We understand that regulation is the future of the cryptocurrency industry if mainstream adoption is to be achieved. The recent registrations in the two European countries enhance our foothold and service in Europe.”
According to its latest quarterly update, Bitget grew its staff count from 1,000 to 1,300 members during Q1 2023 and still has around 300 openings in research and development, compliance, business development, operations and customer support.
Additionally, the price recovery of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets allowed the exchange’s User Protection Fund to gain $80 million in book value to reach $380 million. Over the same period, Bitget’s futures trading volume grew by 27% quarter-over-quarter to $658 billion. The exchange currently has 8 million registered users in more than 100 countries.
Earlier in 2023, cryptocurrency exchange Binance registered as a VASP in Poland after the country introduced new terms and conditions for blockchain companies to continue their operations. According to corporate consulting firm Maxcorp:
“Traditional Polish banks do not wish to work with crypto companies, thus mostly Lithuanian based financial institutions whom are crypto-friendly can be used, further we can suggest alternative banking options in Europe (Malta, Switzerland, Cyprus etc.).”
Polish legislation classifies corporate activities related to crypto as VAT-exempt, and profits are taxed at a regular rate of 19%. VASP recipients are required to carry out Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering procedures to maintain the integrity of the exchange.
View full text