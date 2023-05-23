copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-05-23)
Binance
2023-05-23 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, up by 1.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,703 and $27,496 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,294, up by 1.60%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include KEY, WAVES, and TOMO, up by 19%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- In NFT Sales, Bitcoin Jumps to No. 2 Spot in a Matter of Months
- Crypto Hacks Are Down and Hackers Tend to Return Stolen Money: TRM Labs Report
- President Biden Refuses Debt Deal Friendly to Crypto Traders
Market movers:
- ETH: $1855.1 (+2.13%)
- BNB: $313.6 (+1.69%)
- XRP: $0.4617 (+0.20%)
- ADA: $0.3696 (-0.65%)
- DOGE: $0.07308 (+1.36%)
- MATIC: $0.8817 (+2.74%)
- SOL: $19.81 (-0.05%)
- TRX: $0.07807 (+0.58%)
- LTC: $91.86 (+0.64%)
- DOT: $5.381 (+1.24%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- KEY/BUSD (+19%)
- WAVES/BUSD (+14%)
- TOMO/BUSD (+13%)
View full text