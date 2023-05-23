Liquid Staking Is Now Live on Zilliqa

The Zilliqa team announced via Twitter on Monday that liquid staking is now live on the Zilliqa blockchain. The liquid staking was launched by Avely, and it allows users to stake their ZIL through the platform and earn staking rewards as they normally would when staking directly to an SSN from their wallet.

Avely’s liquid staking protocol also allows for greater flexibility by providing stakers with stZIL - a ZRC-2 token that represents their staked ZIL balance, the team added.

Zilliqa (ZIL) is one of the world’s first blockchains being built on a sharded architecture and features smart contracts written in the platform’s proprietary programming language: Scilla. ZIL is trading at $0.02362 at press time, up by 2% in the last 24 hours.