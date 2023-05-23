Bitcoin of America to Halt Operating Unlicensed Crypto ATMs in Connecticut

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin of America to Halt Operating Unlicensed Crypto ATMs in Connecticut

Cointelegraph- By Arijit Sarkar
2023-05-23 06:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC) ATM provider Bitcoin of America consented with the Connecticut Department of Banking to halt its operations owing to a lack of licensing.
In a statement released on May 22, the Department of Banking highlighted that Bitcoin of America failed to obtain a proper license to operate Bitcoin ATM kiosks in the state. However, the consent order was enforced after four Connecticut consumers lost tens of thousands of dollars in a scam involving using the kiosks in question. The state revealed:
“As a result of the consent order, Bitcoin of America made restitution to these consumers totaling $86,000. Following a criminal indictment, Bitcoin of America is winding down operations here in Connecticut.”
The episode led Commissioner Jorge Perez to issue a warning against the use of unlicensed crypto kiosks. He stated that investors are often urged and tricked into depositing cash into the kiosks and transferring an equal amount of cryptocurrencies to the scammers.
Bitcoin of America’s business model — which allows the transfer of consumers’ funds to third parties — was required to be licensed as a money transmitter. To address the issue on a wider scale, the Department of Banking and the Connecticut State Police jointly submitted a bill — HB 6752 An Act Concerning Digital Assets — that demands the licensing of virtual currency kiosks as money transmitters in the state of Connecticut.
In addition, the two departments, along with the Office of the Attorney General, and the Department of Consumer Protection issued a scam alert against the use of unlicensed crypto and Bitcoin ATMs.
In March, 52 Bitcoin of America ATMs and kiosks were confiscated in Ohio after being suspected for being used in scams.
Geopolitical instability across the globe compounded by a crackdown on unlicensed operations had an adverse effect on the overall Bitcoin ATM network. In March alone, 3,627 crypto ATMs went offline, recording the largest monthly decline of crypto ATMs.
Net change of cryptocurrency machines number installed and removed monthly. Source: Coin ATM Radar
As shown above, net crypto ATM installations declined for four months between September 2022 and March 2023.
View full text