Coinbase to Roll Out 'Moving America Forward' National Campaign for Crypto

United States crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out another national ad campaign in America focusing on the “critical” role that crypto will play in modernizing the global financial system.

In a May 22 blog post, the firm outlined its plan for its new “Moving America Forward” campaign, which will kick off via a series of four different advertisements featuring Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, which will mostly air during “popular Sunday shows” on U.S. TV, with some also appearing during ad breaks of the NBA Finals series.

“Coinbase is launching Crypto: Moving America Forward, a national campaign to explain crypto’s critical role as an underlying technology that will update the global financial system,” the firm noted.

The campaign will also focus on overseas adoption of crypto and blockchain in countries like China, as the firm aims to highlight that the U.S. “global economic leadership and national security are at risk if the U.S. cedes its role in building technology that will be central to the world’s financial infrastructure.”

The ads are titled The History of Money Initiative, Stand With Crypto Day, Real People Using Crypto for Real Needs, and The State of Crypto Summit, with each one premiering over the course of four separate weeks.

The History of Money Initiative ad campaign “explores the historical timeline of currency, from goats in 10,000 BC to crypto today,” and will also feature a wallscape campaign on Wall Street “visually documenting the historian's work” and an “armored money truck turned mobile-billboard.”

The Stand With Crypto Day ad will promote an upcoming lobbying-focused event hosted by the firm.

The event will take place on July 19 in Washington D.C. and will consist of the crypto community members advocating for “crypto-friendly policies with their respective members of Congress.”

The latter two ads, Real People Using Crypto for Real Needs and The State of Crypto Summit, will cover how people are using crypto to “pursue economic freedom” and promote another Coinbase event held in New York City on June 22.

The latest campaign follows a similar ad this year from Coinbase focused on the theme of modernizing financial technology via cryptocurrency.

In March the firm released an ad via YouTube titled “It's Time to Update the Financial System,” while it also aired an ad during the NFL Super Bowl in February containing a scannable QR code that brought users to a promotional BTC giveaway page.

The firm has also ramped up its lobbying efforts.

On May 12, the firm launched the Global Advisory Council staffed with several former U.S. lawmakers and industry leaders. The aim of the group is to navigate the “increasingly complex and evolving” crypto landscape globally.

While in February it also launched a U.S.-focused grassroots political campaign dubbed “#Crypto435” which is focused on making crypto user’s voices heard in all 435 congressional districts.

Shares in Coinbase Global Inc rose 7.56% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $61.07 at the time of writing, according to Google Finance.