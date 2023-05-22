Core Scientific Hopes to Emerge From Bankruptcy By September, Lawyers Say

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Core Scientific Hopes to Emerge From Bankruptcy By September, Lawyers Say

CoinDesk by Elizabeth Napolitano
2023-05-22 22:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Core Scientific should “trim” its restructuring timeline by “at least [one] month,” the federal judge overseeing its bankruptcy said during a Monday hearing as creditors called for the insolvent crypto miner to fast-track its plans to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Core Scientific’s counsel said the miner could reach a reorganization plan by Sept. 25. That target date accounts for a 90-day exclusivity extension the company recently received to formulate a plan to pay down its debt. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones, of the Southern District of Texas, said the company could still “expedite” the process to appease its creditors.
“To the extent that people are wanting... [a] faster, sooner have-it-done-yesterday type of approach, you can certainly expedite the process,” he said.
The firm’s creditors have quibbled for months over Core Scientific’s bankruptcy proceedings. The proceedings, which began in December 2022, were slated to last just six months but appear poised to drag on for the better part of a year – a fact that has ruffled some feathers among the firm’s long list of creditors.
Thomas Bean, who represents creditor MassMutual, objected to Core Scientific’s request for an extension, arguing it would “incentivize [Core Scientific] to slow walk the case.”
“The debtor has been using our collateral for the last several months,” Bean said. “[It] has not paid the equipment lenders a dime.”
Core Scientific’s counsel, however, argued it required more time to sketch out a business plan to adapt to the shifting realities of a volatile crypto mining landscape that has seen bitcoin prices and hash rates rise as electricity prices fall.
That confluence of factors has made mining more profitable, allowing Core Scientific to generate more revenue to pay down $6 million of its debt, said Ronit Berkovich, an attorney for the debtors.
Given those conditions and the length of its tenure in the crypto industry, Core Scientific has a duty to respond more quickly to the shifting sands of the crypto industry, said Jared Roche, a lawyer for 36th Street Capital and several other creditors.
“The debtor says they need time to address evolving business conditions in the industry, but this is the nature of the crypto industry right now,” Roche said. “It is an immature industry that is always evolving.”
Once the crypto industry’s largest mining company, Core Scientific suffered an astounding, and swift, fall from grace last November, when bitcoin prices cratered amid cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s mid-November implosion. The company went public with a $4.3 billion valuation in 2021, but its market capitalization had fallen to $78 million by the time it filed for bankruptcy last December.
View full text