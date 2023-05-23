Rising BTC Transaction Fees Are a Good Thing, Bitcoin Educator Shares

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Rising BTC Transaction Fees Are a Good Thing, Bitcoin Educator Shares

Cointelegraph - Judith BannermanQuist
2023-05-23 03:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The recent Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, Florida, brought together cryptocurrency enthusiasts and experts from around the world. Among them was Dan Held, a Bitcoin (BTC) educator and the chief marketing officer at Trust Machines, who shared his insights on the current state of Bitcoin and its prospects.
In an interview with Cointelegraph’s Joe Hall, Held touched upon various topics, including transaction fees, scaling solutions, and the evolving narrative around Bitcoin as a means of payment. One of the significant concerns discussed was the recent spike in BTC transaction fees and its impact on the community.
Joe Hall with Dan Held at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, Florida.
Held emphasized that the increased fees were driven by growing demand for Bitcoin's block space, particularly due to the emergence of Ordinals, such as Bitcoin nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and BRC 20 tokens. “This is a good thing for Bitcoin as it solves its long-term security model,” Held said, adding that the "Fee spike is a good reason for folks to go look at different solutions and start to plan around that."
When asked about Bitcoin's potential shift from a payment method to primarily a settlement network, Held acknowledged that this transition had been anticipated for some time. He referenced Nic Carter, who wrote about this possibility and presented it at the MIT Bitcoin conference in 2018.
Held drew an analogy between cargo ships and containers, likening the Bitcoin network to a cargo ship and the transactions within it to containers. He explained that layer-2 solutions, like the Lightning Network, enable the bundling of numerous transactions, thus reducing the load on the base layer.
“Cargo ships have many, many transactions or containers on top, and the cargo ship itself would be a layer one," Held said, adding:
"Transaction containers are like little L2 transactions that are bucketed and [and] brought together into one L1 transaction. That's how Lightning works, right? You open and close a Lightning channel, but the open and closing of a channel could represent thousands or millions of transactions on L2.
Held said it was "Entirely predicted that Bitcoin on L1 would just be for large-value settlements. Bitcoin transaction fees will rise far higher than here.”
In the interview, Held also stressed the importance of embracing various Bitcoin layers and not overly fixating on a single solution like Lightning. He mentioned other layer-2 options, such as Liquid and Rootstock (RSK), as viable alternatives.
Regarding the scaling lessons that the Bitcoin community can learn from Ethereum, Held emphasized the need for openness and agnosticism. He urged the community not to punish developers working on different layers or chains.
He shared, “Lightning is not a catch-all like this. Like, Lightning is great and I'm not trying to diminish it, but there's an obsession with Lightning. And I think a lot of podcast-type Btcoiners who weren't technical just kept championing that as the only solution. No, there's other ones, Liquid, Rootstock, Stacks, and we have to be more agnostic and not try to, as a community, punish people who go work on one chain or one layer or the other.”
Held also pointed out the need to educate users in regions like Africa and South America about the benefits of other layer-2 solutions, which can facilitate low-fee transactions.
Magazine: Bitcoin glory on Chinese TikTok, 30M mainland users, Justin Sun saga
View full text