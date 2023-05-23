Hedge Fund BXB Capital to Launch New Bitcoin-Focused Trading Fund

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Hedge Fund BXB Capital to Launch New Bitcoin-Focused Trading Fund

CoinCu - Harold
2023-05-23 03:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • BXB Capital plans to create a new $27 million fund that accepts only Bitcoin as payment.
  • According to reports, the fund has raised $10 million from prominent cryptocurrency investors.
  • The new fund is notable because its limited partners invest directly in Bitcoin, with all trading techniques and rewards likewise based on the world’s largest cryptocurrency.
BXB Capital, a crypto hedge fund, will create a trading fund focused only on Bitcoin.
According to Fortune, Singapore-based crypto hedge firm BXB Capital intends to create a Bitcoin-focused fund in July 2023. BXB took a different strategy with the new fund, aiming to raise funds entirely in Bitcoin, with an ultimate objective of up to 1,000 BTC (about $27 million). Investors have already given the startup 400 BTC, or almost $10 million.
This is BXB’s first serious effort to raise outside cash. Although they declined to identify the investors, BXB co-founders J.J. Petersen and Alex Friedberg said that they are high-profile crypto personalities.
Investors, according to Petersen, obtain exposure to Bitcoin without being engaged in lending operations. As a result, the profits are distributed in Bitcoin rather than dollars and euros.
BXB Capital was created in 2017 as a trading business only focused on profiting from arbitrage, taking advantage of the differential in bitcoin prices in South Korea and abroad.
The company’s business has grown over time to encompass a variety of opportunistic trading tactics. Through their firm BxB Inc., Petersen, and Friedberg also established the South Korean won-backed stablecoin KRWb, which was eventually bought by Binance and integrated into a joint venture to launch Binance’s stablecoin BKRW and Binance Korea. Binance Korea, on the other hand, shut down less than a year after its start owing to liquidity and transaction volume difficulties.
The debut of this new fund comes with a deteriorating market, notwithstanding Bitcoin’s recent increases. Tether, the creator of the biggest stablecoin USDT, has stated that it would spend a portion of its income in Bitcoin, abandoning US government bonds in favor of cryptocurrencies.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Harold
Coincu News
View full text