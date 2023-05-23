Exchange
Web3 Move-to-Earn (M2E) Game STEPN Secures Apple Pay Integration

TheNewsCrypto - Shanawaz
2023-05-23 03:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • Now Apple Pay users can use their existing debit and credit cards for token purchases.
  • In addition, STEPN has introduced a new “Badges & Achievement system” for iOS users.
The Web3 Move-to-Earn (M2E) game STEPN has announced the addition of Apple Pay as a fiat onramp for in-app purchases, in an effort to increase accessibility and attract a wider audience. The Australian firm’s long-term goal is to make it unnecessary for Stepn users to leave the app and go to third-party exchanges to purchase and sell digital assets.
Apple’s apparent change of attitude towards blockchain-based mobile games follows the announcement of the availability of another famous play-to-earn gaming app, Axie Infinity, on the App Store. STEPN’s goal is to remove any friction consumers may have while purchasing and selling digital assets by integrating Apple Pay as a simple payment method.

Eyeing to Attract a Wider Audience

This integration simplifies things by letting Apple Pay users use their existing debit and credit cards. By streamlining the buying and selling procedure, STEPN hopes to attract a wider audience and make its services more convenient for them to use.
In addition, STEPN has introduced a new “Badges & Achievement system” for iOS users. This update is a welcome addition since it encourages and compensates players for their efforts as they advance through the game.
Some in the gaming industry have historically seen Apple’s regulations on buying and selling virtual goods to be hostile. Notably, the tech behemoth has been criticized for demanding that app developers split 30% of transaction earnings with them.
Market watchers, however, believe that the once-popular M2E app, STEPN, may once again see a boom in popularity with Apple’s recent acceptance of blockchain gaming applications on the App Store.
