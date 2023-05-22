Bitcoin Pizza Day Turns Sour As Meme Coin Shysters Profit Over $200K in Rug Pulls

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Pizza Day Turns Sour As Meme Coin Shysters Profit Over $200K in Rug Pulls

Coindesk - Oliver Knight
2023-05-22 16:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin Pizza Day has taken a negative turn, with meme coin issuers profiting over $200,000 from pizza-related rug pulls on the 13th anniversary of what's thought to be the first commercial bitcoin transaction.
According to data from dextool's "live new pairs" section, there has been 14 pizza-related meme coins issued in the past 24 hours. Four have been confirmed as rug pulls, or schemes in which money is stolen from investors through any of a number of techniques. And at least five others are suspected of being so-called honey pots, in which an asset can be sold only to the contract creator, and purchasers are left holding tokens they can't get rid of.
Bitcoin Pizza Day is marked on May 22. It dates back to 2010, when computer developer Laszlo Hanyecz bought two pizzas for 10,000 bitcoin.
The first meme coin was pizza coin (PIZZA). It lasted for just eight minutes before developers altered the rate of sell tax so that investors were unable to divest their holdings. A total of 34 traders bought the token with a total loss of 0.9892 ETH ($1,800).
Seemingly unperturbed, investors then flocked to tokens named bitcoin pizza and pizza inu, ending up with losses of more than $12,000 in total.
Ethpizza and bpizza followed, with the former reaching a $40,000 market cap and the latter soaring to more than $100,000. Both tokens became unsellable after the contract owner paused transfer and sales.
There are multiple ways in which developers can "pull the rug" on projects, one of which is by adding a modifiable sell tax to the smart contract. That gives the contract owner the ability to raise the tax so high that it makes the tokens unsellable. An alternative – and more common – approach is for a smart contract owner to hold the vast majority of a token, waiting for the price to rise before selling the token into freshly formed liquidity from unsuspecting investors.
The appetite for investors to buy the tokens, all of which have no fundamental value, spawned out of the recent "meme coin mania" following pepe's momentous rise to a $1 billion market cap. Investors seem to be hoping to catch the next hype-fueled token in a market that has unlimited downside risk.
View full text