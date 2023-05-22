Web3 M2E Game STEPN Incorporates Apple Pay to Grow More Users

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Web3 M2E Game STEPN Incorporates Apple Pay to Grow More Users

CoinCu - Harold
2023-05-22 16:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Web3 earn-to-move game STEPN incorporates Apple Pay as a fiat onramp for in-app transactions.
  • Users can link their credit cards to Apple Pay and buy the NFT shoes required for gaming.
  • The “Badges & Accomplishment system” has also been revealed by STEPN specifically for iOS users.
The Web3 Move-to-Earn (M2E) game STEPN has announced the inclusion of Apple Pay as a fiat onramp for in-app purchases in order to improve accessibility and widen its user base.
Users will be able to link their payment card to Apple Pay and buy non-fungible token (NFT) footwear required for gaming. With Apple Pay as a fiat payment mechanism, users will no longer be required to link a crypto wallet in order to buy in-game assets, which might discourage new players from entering the ecosystem.
The company, located in Australia, hopes to remove the need for users to quit the app and use external markets to acquire and sell Stepn’s digital assets. This news comes only days after Axie Infinity, another popular play-to-earn gaming software, revealed its availability on Apple’s App Store, implying a possible change in Apple’s position toward blockchain-based mobile games.
According to analytics platform Dune Analytics, STEPN swiftly grew to over 700,000 monthly active users in May 2022 but has since dropped to about 23,000. In a news release, Jerry Huang, co-founder of Find Satoshi Labs (FSL), the firm behind STEPN, said that adopting a combination of Web2 and Web3 technologies is a useful avenue for onboarding additional people to the ecosystem.
STEPN intends to erase the barriers that consumers have while purchasing and selling digital assets by using Apple Pay as a frictionless payment method. This connection makes it easier for consumers to use their standard debit and credit cards that are connected to Apple Pay. STEPN expects a more engaging and accessible experience for its increasing user base by streamlining the transaction procedure.
Moreover, STEPN has included a new feature for iOS users only dubbed the “Badges & Accomplishment system.” This improvement improves the gaming experience even further by providing gamers with incentives and prizes as they move through the game.
Discover Satoshi Labs released its native NFT marketplace MOOAR in November 2022, allowing users to buy in-game assets directly from the program.
Several industry participants have historically seen Apple’s regulations regarding in-game asset exchanges as hostile. Particularly, the digital behemoth’s mandate that app developers split 30% of transaction proceeds has caused debate. Nevertheless, with the recent approval of blockchain gaming applications on the App Store, market speculators expect that interest in the once-popular M2E game, STEPN, will rise.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text