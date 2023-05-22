Web3 M2E Game STEPN Incorporates Apple Pay to Grow More Users

Key Points:

Web3 earn-to-move game STEPN incorporates Apple Pay as a fiat onramp for in-app transactions.

Users can link their credit cards to Apple Pay and buy the NFT shoes required for gaming.

The “Badges & Accomplishment system” has also been revealed by STEPN specifically for iOS users.

The Web3 Move-to-Earn (M2E) game STEPN has announced the inclusion of Apple Pay as a fiat onramp for in-app purchases in order to improve accessibility and widen its user base.

Users will be able to link their payment card to Apple Pay and buy non-fungible token (NFT) footwear required for gaming. With Apple Pay as a fiat payment mechanism, users will no longer be required to link a crypto wallet in order to buy in-game assets, which might discourage new players from entering the ecosystem.

The company, located in Australia, hopes to remove the need for users to quit the app and use external markets to acquire and sell Stepn’s digital assets. This news comes only days after Axie Infinity, another popular play-to-earn gaming software, revealed its availability on Apple’s App Store, implying a possible change in Apple’s position toward blockchain-based mobile games.

According to analytics platform Dune Analytics, STEPN swiftly grew to over 700,000 monthly active users in May 2022 but has since dropped to about 23,000. In a news release, Jerry Huang, co-founder of Find Satoshi Labs (FSL), the firm behind STEPN, said that adopting a combination of Web2 and Web3 technologies is a useful avenue for onboarding additional people to the ecosystem.

STEPN intends to erase the barriers that consumers have while purchasing and selling digital assets by using Apple Pay as a frictionless payment method. This connection makes it easier for consumers to use their standard debit and credit cards that are connected to Apple Pay. STEPN expects a more engaging and accessible experience for its increasing user base by streamlining the transaction procedure.

Moreover, STEPN has included a new feature for iOS users only dubbed the “Badges & Accomplishment system.” This improvement improves the gaming experience even further by providing gamers with incentives and prizes as they move through the game.

Discover Satoshi Labs released its native NFT marketplace MOOAR in November 2022, allowing users to buy in-game assets directly from the program.

Several industry participants have historically seen Apple’s regulations regarding in-game asset exchanges as hostile. Particularly, the digital behemoth’s mandate that app developers split 30% of transaction proceeds has caused debate. Nevertheless, with the recent approval of blockchain gaming applications on the App Store, market speculators expect that interest in the once-popular M2E game, STEPN, will rise.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.