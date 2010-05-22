When Pizza Became the Unsung Hero of Bitcoin’s History: a Cheesy Celebration

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

When Pizza Became the Unsung Hero of Bitcoin’s History: a Cheesy Celebration

Cointelegraph - Guneet Kaur
2023-05-23 02:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
There are key events in the fascinating world of cryptocurrencies that have shaped the trajectory of adoption. One such occasion is commemorated annually as Bitcoin Pizza Day: a commemoration of a seemingly unremarkable transaction that had a profound effect on the development of Bitcoin (BTC).
So, on Bitcoin Pizza Day, let’s indulge in a cheesy celebration. Let’s remember the unsung hero that brought Bitcoin into the real world; a simple slice of pizza that captured the imagination of a community and played a part in the remarkable journey of Bitcoin.

A historic event took place on May 22, 2010

A remarkable event unfolded in the early days of Bitcoin when the idea of digital currencies was still in its infancy. A fervent Bitcoin supporter, Laszlo Hanyecz, requested a pizza on an internet forum and offered a mind-blowing 10,000 BTC as payment. It was a light-hearted request meant to demonstrate Bitcoin’s potential as a medium of exchange.
What happened next would become legendary: Hanyecz received two pizzas at his doorstep after pizza restaurant chain Papa John’s accepted his offer. A pizza slice emerged at that precise time as the unsung Bitcoin hero. Little did he know that this simple request would become an iconic moment, forever commemorated as Bitcoin Pizza Day. This transaction and straightforward exchange highlighted a significant turning point in the evolution of digital currency.
Bitcoin did not have much value at the time. It was an experiment and idea supported by a small group of tech enthusiasts. However, when Bitcoin became more well-known and valuable in the wider world, the significance of the pizza transaction became clearer.
Happy #Bitcoin Pizza Day!
Grab a slice here
— Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) May 22, 2022

A reminder: The success of cryptocurrencies is built on the collective efforts

As a whimsical celebration, Bitcoin Pizza Day honors Bitcoin’s development from its humble beginnings to the global phenomenon it is today. It serves as a reminder that even seemingly insignificant, unimportant transactions can have far-reaching effects and leave a permanent imprint on history.
Beyond its symbolic meaning, Bitcoin Pizza Day embodies the communal spirit of the cryptocurrency community. This celebration highlights the innovative and socially conscious nature of the Bitcoin industry. It emphasizes the relationships and shared experiences created around a cheesy treat that unintentionally played a significant role in the emergence of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Events like Bitcoin Pizza Day bring people together who are passionate about decentralized technologies, innovation and digital currencies. It serves as a reminder that a lively community’s efforts and shared values are the foundation for the success of cryptocurrencies.
So, as you bite into your favorite slice of pizza, take a moment to appreciate the disruptive power of cryptocurrencies and the role they continue to play in empowering individuals, enabling them to take control of their finances and transact seamlessly across borders, bypassing the limitations and intermediaries of traditional banking systems.
View full text