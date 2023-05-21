ConsenSys Clarifies Inaccurate Claims Regarding MetaMask Terms of Service

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ConsenSys Clarifies Inaccurate Claims Regarding MetaMask Terms of Service

CoinEdition - Abdulkarim Abdulwahab
2023-05-22 16:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • ConsenSys denies false claims that MetaMask collects taxes on crypto transactions.
  • The referenced terms apply to products subject to sales tax.
  • Controversy arises as the alleged new MetaMask policy raises concerns about decentralization.
In recent days, misleading information has been circulating the crypto community regarding ConsenSys’ terms of service, specifically about MetaMask. However, ConsenSys has come forward to set the record straight and address the inaccuracies being spread.
The primary claim that has caused concern among the crypto community suggests that MetaMask, a popular crypto wallet, now collects taxes on crypto transactions. ConsenSys categorically denied the assertion, stating that no changes have been made to MetaMask’s terms of service that would involve collecting taxes.
We are aware of tweets circulating with inaccurate information about ConsenSys' terms of service. Let's clarify one thing upfront: MetaMask does NOT collect taxes on crypto transactions and we have not made any changes to our terms to do so. This claim is false.
— ConsenSys (@ConsenSys) May 21, 2023
ConsenSys, a leading blockchain software technology firm, stated that the terms referenced are not new. Instead, they apply to products subject to sales tax within its terms of service and fall under the broader category of “fees and payment.’ It exclusively pertains to products and paid plans offered by ConsenSys, such as Infura’s credit card developer subscriptions.
To dispel any confusion, ConsenSys emphasized that this section of its terms does not apply to MetaMask or any other products that do not involve sales tax. While the firm recognizes that legal terminology can be intricate, it reassures users that MetaMask remains unaffected by these terms.
Over the weekend, the supposed new MetaMask policy caused controversy, with crypto enthusiasts raising concerns that the new policy could undermine decentralization and impose tax obligations on users.
BREAKING METAMASK NEW UPDATE IN TERMS AND POLICY WILL WITHHOLD YOUR TAXES. DECENTRALIZATION IS DYING pic.twitter.com/wqpwAd2BQh
— Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) May 21, 2023
According to a screenshot shared by Twitter user, MetaMask has become responsible for identifying and paying taxes and fees on transactions and payments made through its platform.
Some suggested that MetaMask added the line to appease Apple and banking partners, while others questioned which country’s taxes would be withheld in complex situations involving users from different jurisdictions.
The post ConsenSys Clarifies Inaccurate Claims Regarding MetaMask Terms of Service appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text