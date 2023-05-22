Ethereum Trades Above $1,800; TRON Becomes Top Gainer
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved slightly lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $27,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) edged higher, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.
TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.1% at $26,835 while ETH rose by around 0.2% to $1,815 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- TRON (CRYPTO: TRX)
Price: $0.0775 24-hour gain: 7.1%
- Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)
Price: $2.49 24-hour gain: 4.5%
- Kava (CRYPTO: KAVA)
Price: $1.09 24-hour gain: 4.1%
- Neo (CRYPTO: NEO)
Price: $9.69 24-hour gain: 4.1%
- Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX)
Price: $2.45 24-hour gain: 3.8%
Losers
- Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)
Price: $0.000001581 24-hour drop: 7.5%
- Mask Network (CRYPTO: MASK)
Price: $4.35 24-hour drop: 6.2%
- Sui (CRYPTO: SUI)
Price: $1.07 24-hour drop: 5.1%
- SingularityNET (CRYPTO: AGIX)
Price: $0.2706 24-hour drop: 4.3%
- Casper (CRYPTO: CSPR)
Price: $0.04793 24-hour drop: 4.2%
Read This Next: NVIDIA To Rally Around 22%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Monday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.