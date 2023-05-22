Ethereum Trades Above $1,800; TRON Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved slightly lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $27,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) edged higher, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.

TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.1% at $26,835 while ETH rose by around 0.2% to $1,815 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

TRON (CRYPTO: TRX)

Price: $0.0775 24-hour gain: 7.1%

Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)

Price: $2.49 24-hour gain: 4.5%

Kava (CRYPTO: KAVA)

Price: $1.09 24-hour gain: 4.1%

Neo (CRYPTO: NEO)

Price: $9.69 24-hour gain: 4.1%

Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX)

Price: $2.45 24-hour gain: 3.8%

Losers

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)

Price: $0.000001581 24-hour drop: 7.5%

Mask Network (CRYPTO: MASK)

Price: $4.35 24-hour drop: 6.2%

Sui (CRYPTO: SUI)

Price: $1.07 24-hour drop: 5.1%

SingularityNET (CRYPTO: AGIX)

Price: $0.2706 24-hour drop: 4.3%

Casper (CRYPTO: CSPR)

Price: $0.04793 24-hour drop: 4.2%

