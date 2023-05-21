The Pepperoni on the First Pizza Bought With Bitcoin Is Worth $6.5M Today

It’s been 13 years since programmer Laszlo Hanyecz made the first commercial transaction with Bitcoin (BTC) on May 22, 2010, buying two supreme pizzas from Papa John’s for a whopping 10,000 BTC, or $266 million at current prices.

That day is known and celebrated as Bitcoin Pizza Day.

To commemorate the occasion, Cointelegraph sought to find out the answer to one more burning question. How much did it cost to construct these two famous pizzas?

To answer this, it is assumed that Hanyecz ordered Papa John’s “The Works” pizza, which is the pizza chain’s version of a supreme pizza.

Considering the amount required and the price of ingredients at the time, here’s what it would have cost to put together just one of the Bitcoin Pizzas, not including labor, overhead and the pizza base.

Pepperoni: 244 BTC = $6.5 million

244 BTC = $6.5 million Bacon: 146 BTC = $3.8 million

146 BTC = $3.8 million Italian sausage: 97 BTC = $2.5 million

97 BTC = $2.5 million Onions: 24 BTC = $640,000

24 BTC = $640,000 Green peppers: 36 BTC = $960,000

36 BTC = $960,000 Mushrooms: 63 BTC = $1.6 million

63 BTC = $1.6 million Black olives: 121 BTC = $3.2 million

121 BTC = $3.2 million Cheese: 730 BTC = $19.4 million

Total cost of ingredients: 1,461 BTC, or $39 million. Talk about an expensive feast.

History of Bitcoin Pizza Day

“Bitcoin Pizza Day” marks the world’s first transaction for real-world goods using Bitcoin and celebrates the massive rise in the value of the cryptocurrency since then, which was worth only $0.0041 in May 2010 and is now worth over $26,500 at current prices.

In the end, Hanyecz’s pizza order was delivered four days after he posted his request on May 18, 2010, on the Bitcointalk forum.

“I'll pay 10,000 bitcoins for a couple of pizzas,” he wrote, saying those who take up the request “can make the pizza yourself and bring it to my house or order it for me from a delivery place.”

13 years ago tomorrow the first #Bitcoin purchase was made. Two pizzas were bought for 10k BTC, which at that time was equivalent to $40. Bitcoin pizza day ahead. celebrate with a slice! pic.twitter.com/owdaA2AtBj — Pentoshi euroPeng (@Pentosh1) May 21, 2023

Jeremy Sturdivant, a 19-year-old university student at the time, delivered the now-famous pizzas for the Bitcoin haul on May 22, 2010. He told Cointelegraph in 2018 that he sold them to afford a holiday and had “never seen Bitcoin as an investment.”

Hanyecz said he didn’t regret it, and his early work on Bitcoin led him to code a program that made it possible to mine the cryptocurrency on computer graphic processing units.