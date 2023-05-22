Web3 Move-to-Earn App STEPN Integrates Apple Pay for In-Game Purchases

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Web3 Move-to-Earn App STEPN Integrates Apple Pay for In-Game Purchases

CoinDesk by Cam Thompson
2023-05-22 12:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Web3 move-to-earn game STEPN is integrating payments service Apple Pay as a fiat onramp for in-app purchases in a bid to make its app more widely accessible.
The integration will allow users to connect their credit card to Apple Pay and purchase non-fungible token (NFT) sneakers necessary for gameplay. With Apple Pay as a fiat payment method, users will no longer have to connect a crypto wallet to purchase in-game assets – a step that can hinder new players from joining its ecosystem.
Shiti Manghani, chief operating officer of STEPN told CoinDesk that incorporating a fiat onramp like Apple Pay – a technology native to iOS users – will help onboard the next 100 million users to Web3. STEPN says it is the first blockchain gaming app to secure Apple Pay integration.
“It's very prestigious, and a privilege, to be able to be approved by Apple for this kind of integration…These big platforms give us exposure to bigger audiences,” said Manghani. “Our attempt always has been to diversify and expose both the app as well as Web3, and the benefits that it can bring to an audience that is not limited just to within the Web3 community.”
According to data platform Dune Analytics, while STEPN quickly scaled to over 700,000 monthly active users in May 2022, it has since declined to about 23,000. Jerry Huang, co-founder of Find Satoshi Labs (FSL), the company behind STEPN, said in a press release that using a hybrid of Web2 and Web3 technologies is a helpful avenue for onboarding more users to the ecosystem.
“With this Apple Pay integration we are making the user journey much more seamless, removing barriers to entry for all who want to move-to-earn, and ensuring that the Web3 space reaches a level of maturity it requires in order to go mainstream,” said Huang.
In November, Find Satoshi Labs rolled out its native NFT marketplace MOOAR to allow users to purchase in-game assets natively within the application. In July 2022, STEPN reported $123 million in Q2 profits ahead of the crypto winter onset.
View full text