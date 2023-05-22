Europe Secretly Braces for Biden’s Election Loss

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Europe Secretly Braces for Biden’s Election Loss

Cryptopolitan - Jai Hamid
2023-05-22 15:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
As America gears up for the next Presidential election, which is still more than a year away, anticipation and apprehension are brewing in the political corridors of Europe.
Speculation about a possible shift in U.S. leadership has triggered a sense of urgency among European Union officials. The key objective? To expedite as many shared policy initiatives as possible during President Joe Biden’s remaining tenure.
Brussels, the heart of Europe, is quietly preparing for what might come after the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.
The possibility of a leadership transition at the White House is propelling EU officials to get as much done as they can under the current administration, an EU official told CNBC, requesting anonymity given the sensitive nature of the situation.

Biden’s influence on Europe-U.S. relations

The election of President Biden in late 2020 was hailed in Europe after a tense four years of transatlantic relations under the Trump administration.
The Biden administration’s policy objectives and approach resonated more with Brussels, leading to improved cooperation on various fronts such as the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and more recently, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, praised the unprecedented unity between Europe and the United States against Russia’s unjustified aggression towards Ukraine. “Putin thought he would divide us, and yet we are more united than ever,” she asserted in March alongside President Biden.

Apprehensions for a potential leadership shift

However, the strong alliance and common work practices that have formed could come to a halt if a new leader occupies the White House.
Kevin Klowden, Chief Global Strategist at Milken Institute, expressed apprehension about a difficult relationship if a Republican candidate were to take over the presidency. He noted that the Europeans are concerned that the U.S. may withdraw its military and financial support for Ukraine under a different administration.
This sentiment is also reflected in former President Trump’s recent statements where he remained non-committal about backing Ukraine if he were to regain the presidency.
Likewise, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is anticipated to announce his presidential campaign later this month, voiced his belief that the U.S. shouldn’t get further embroiled in the Ukraine conflict.

The shift towards strategic autonomy

Despite the apprehensions, there is a growing realization in the region about the need for strategic autonomy, an approach aimed at reducing dependency on both China and the U.S.
A European diplomat, requesting anonymity, stated, “The EU is developing its own path towards strategic autonomy, which doesn’t mean we are turning our back on our allies.”
This objective of self-reliance will continue regardless of who is in the White House, the diplomat confirmed, underscoring that the transatlantic partnership is essential for Europe.
The diplomat also hinted that future relations might have a different appearance as Europe continues to make strides toward strategic autonomy. While Europe remains hopeful of Biden’s re-election, officials are pragmatically preparing for a potential change in U.S. leadership.
There is a shared understanding that irrespective of the strong bond between Europe and the current U.S. administration, every American president will prioritize U.S. interests, which may not always align with the former’s aspirations.
As such, Europe’s focus on strategic autonomy has never been more relevant or pressing.
View full text