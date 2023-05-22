Leading German Asset Manager Unveils First Multi-asset Crypto ETP

Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA), a prominent German company specializing in digital asset management, is shaking up the crypto investment scene by launching its revolutionary multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product (ETP).

This offering, known as the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP, is set to hit the trading floors of Deutsche Börse Xetra in a few weeks, according to an official press release from Deutsche Digital Assets today.

For novice investors exploring the crypto scene, the ETP offers a valuable chance to invest in a comprehensive selection of the most prominent digital assets. By acquiring the ETP, investors can access a diversified portfolio of the top 10 crypto assets while maintaining cost efficiency. A vital advantage of the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP lies in its incorporation of profitable lending and staking rewards.

The ETP derives its value from the MarketVector Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index (MVDAMV), a curated assortment of crypto assets. Consequently, the success of the ETP is intricately tied to the performance of these assets. To ensure the highest level of security for these assets, they are held in a robust custody solution offered by SheeldMarket SAS.

Dominik Poiger, the Chief Product Officer of DDA, highlighted the significant value it provides investors. He emphasized that the ETP accurately mirrors a general index, offering a genuine representation of the fluctuations in the crypto market.

European investors can look forward to accessing the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra using the distinctive ticker symbol “SLCT,” along with the ISIN DE000A3G3ZD0 and WKN A3G3ZD identifiers.

As the interest in digital assets surges and the demand for regulated crypto investment vehicles reaches unprecedented levels, DDA has established itself as the premier destination for investors seeking a secure and reliable gateway to the captivating world of crypto assets.

The introduction of this ETP coincides with a surge in the availability of crypto-focused ETPs in the market. According to a Bloomberg report, as many as six crypto ETPs were introduced in March, marking the highest number since September 2022. ETC Group also listed its Ethereum PoW-based ETP on XETRA last September.