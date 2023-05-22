Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 49, the level is Neutral.





According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 49 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “neutral” segment. This signifies a neutral level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of Greed had a slight decrease from 50 to 49. Throughout last week, the index fluctuated between 50 and 49, indicating a decrease in the level of greed.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).

















