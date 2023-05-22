The Kingdom of Bhutan Dives Into Bitcoin Mining

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The Kingdom of Bhutan Dives Into Bitcoin Mining

Cryptopolitan - Damilola Lawrence
2023-05-22 09:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bhutan, an enchanting Himalayan kingdom renowned for its unique emphasis on ‘Gross National Happiness' as a development indicator, has embarked on a daring economic journey. It is important to know that the kingdom is weaving new-age technology, specifically blockchain and drone innovation, into its traditionally rural economy. At the heart of these ventures is Druk Holding & Investments (DHI), Bhutan’s state-owned commercial holding enterprise, which is on a mission to push the envelope of technological adoption in the mountainous nation.
Cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin mining, is a significant part of DHI’s forward-thinking strategy. Despite the volatility of the crypto sector, DHI recently partnered with Bitdeer, a leading Singapore-based crypto company, seeking to raise about $500 million for a crypto mining business. Bhutan’s crypto venture comes in the wake of other countries, such as El Salvador and the Central African Republic, making similar bets, despite the industry’s inherent uncertainties.
Ujjwal Deep Dahal, DHI’s CEO, maintains an optimistic perspective, envisioning a digital transformation that could accelerate innovation in the country’s largely rural economy. According to Dahal, DHI is “focusing on the new generation of industries” that offer solutions to current issues and platforms for creating a diversified investment portfolio.

Hydropower fuels the crypto dream

Bhutan’s Bitcoin mining aspirations are grounded in the abundance of its hydropower resources. This renewable source of electricity is expected to fuel the energy-intensive process of Bitcoin mining, where complex mathematical problems are solved to generate new coins. Bitdeer, alongside DHI, aims to build a 100-megawatt crypto mining data center in the country, capitalizing on clean, renewable energy.
According to the World Bank, Bhutan has experienced an average annual growth of 7.5% since the 1980s and adopted a democratic constitution in 2008. The country is also known for its carbon-negative status, absorbing more carbon than it emits. Bitcoin mining could offer an avenue for Bhutan to diversify its hydropower revenues, which are currently predominantly exported to India. As per Jaran Mellerud, a Norway-based analyst at Hashrate Index, Bhutan could potentially become the “biggest Bitcoin miner per capita in the world.”
Nonetheless, the ambition to raise $500 million for a Bitcoin mining operation could face hurdles considering the tumultuous state of the industry. While Dahal maintains that mining is the “least risky vertical” in the crypto market, Mellerud warns that miners remain “extremely impacted” by bearish market conditions. DHI and Bitdeer are committed to forging ahead, even as the sector grapples with challenges.
Alongside the crypto aspirations, DHI is also exploring drone technology for applications in Bhutan’s power sector in collaboration with Japanese drone company Sora.
View full text