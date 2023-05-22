Ethereum Is Chasing the Bull Amid Market Uncertainty, Data Shows

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Is Chasing the Bull Amid Market Uncertainty, Data Shows

crypto.news - Ankish Jain
2023-05-22 13:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
While ethereum (ETH) is navigating a precarious balance between bearish uncertainty and bullish prospects, let’s dissect the intricate journey of this altcoin.
As the digital sun sets over the crypto markets, ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, endures in the face of testing times. With an indecisive path and an apparent lack of a dominating force dictating the market’s future trend, digital assets are sailing in uncharted waters.
However, charts suggest a pattern that could give traders an insight: an ascending triangle is brewing, offering a glimmer of hope for a bullish turnaround.

The present landscape

As of May 22, ETH trades at $1,810, with trading volumes at $3.63 billion. ETH has traded sideways since the Shapella upgrade and failed to break through the range.
Yet, amid this sea of indecision, the ascending triangle formation is a potential lifeboat for traders. Bullish breakouts are the most anticipated outcomes of an ascending triangle, and ETH seems to be gearing up for just that.
If the price successfully breaches the $1,838 resistance, the buying pressure could surge, immediately pushing the price to challenge the wedge pattern’s resistance trendline.
ETH technical analysis | Source: TradingView
Meanwhile, since November 2022, a higher lows and highs pattern suggests an established bullish trend. Additionally, ethereum’s fear and greed index teeters at 67%, projecting a bullish sentiment among traders.
Despite a 15% tumble from April 2023’s peak of $2,138 to the current $1,813, the bullish trend remains intact. The long-term outlook stays positive, supported by a rising trendline where potential buyers can accumulate at the dips.

Impact of the Shapella upgrade

The recent Shapella upgrade to the Ethereum network has been successful, indicating institutional and retail investors’ growing confidence in ethereum’s future.
Notably, the upgrade allowed for withdrawing staked ETH tokens. Although initially speculated to cause a sell-off, the impact was mild.
As of now, staked ETH on the network has reached 18.72 million. This indicates a strong inflow into liquid staking projects like Lido (LDO) or Rocket pool (RPL).
Ethereum’s staking ratio is 15.2%, significantly lower than other proof-of-stake (PoS) chains boasting ratios over 60%. This gap suggests ethereum has ample room for growth.

ETH price prediction

According to the crypto market analytics platform Coincodex, Ethereum is expected to reach $1,915.15 by June 5, 2023, which marks an increase of approximately 5.88% from its current price.
Meanwhile, a widely followed Twitter analyst presents a more ambitious projection for Ethereum’s price. The analyst believes that Ethereum is poised to break out and targets a price range of $2,636 to $2,760.
While providing potential pathways for Ethereum’s future price, these predictions should be taken as speculative assessments.
View full text