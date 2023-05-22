copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-05-22)
Binance
2023-05-22 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, down by -0.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,538 and $27,086 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,867, down by -0.69%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ARPA, SYN, and TRX, up by 11%, 8%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- S.Korean Lawmakers Propose Public Officials Disclose Crypto Holdings
- Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Pledges ‘Inviolable Right’ to Hold and Use Bitcoin
Market movers:
- ETH: $1816.38 (+0.06%)
- BNB: $308.4 (-0.87%)
- XRP: $0.4606 (-1.69%)
- ADA: $0.3723 (+2.03%)
- DOGE: $0.0721 (-2.13%)
- MATIC: $0.8582 (-2.11%)
- SOL: $19.82 (-2.41%)
- TRX: $0.07764 (+7.19%)
- LTC: $91.29 (-1.95%)
- DOT: $5.316 (-1.08%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text