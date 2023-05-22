Crypto Miner Marathon Pledges $500K in Matching Funds to Brink for Bitcoin Development

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Miner Marathon Pledges $500K in Matching Funds to Brink for Bitcoin Development

Coindesk - Frederick Munawa
2023-05-22 08:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
MIAMI BEACH, Florida – Bitcoin mining behemoth Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) says it will match up to $500,000 in donations to non-profit Bitcoin research and development firm Brink, on a two-for-one basis during the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami Beach, Florida, and subsequently match additional donations on a one-for-one basis after the conference up to Dec. 31.
The donations will go towards funding grants and programs that pay Bitcoin Core developers to write and maintain code for the world’s dominant blockchain – an open source decentralized project that is completely reliant on such voluntary donations.
Earlier this year there were fears of a drop-off in the Bitcoin funding landscape from the current market downturn – crypto winter, in the industry lingo. Marathon’s pledge, which could raise $1 million when third party donations are included, shows one vested corporate entity's willingness to financially support the Bitcoin funding ecosystem.
“We believe it's really important that these developers get paid,” said Marathon CEO Fred Thiel in an interview with CoinDesk. “They operate out of their own pockets and the only way they can get funding is through grants like what Brink does.”
Brink was founded in 2020 and supports Bitcoin protocol development via a fellowship mentor program as well as a developer grant program. Brink co-founder and executive director, Mike Schmidt joined Thiel on stage at the conference to announce the campaign.
Almost $280,000 has been donated at the time of reporting, according to Brink’s donation page.
“As a miner, the most important thing is global adoption of Bitcoin,” Thiel said. “Our primary priorities are making sure that Bitcoin Core development and maintenance is properly funded. We're going to work with a lot of the industry partners that we have, to get them to also contribute.”
View full text