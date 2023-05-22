Binance Partner Latam Gateway Secures License for Payment and Electronic Money Operations in Brazil

Binance's partner, Latam Gateway, has successfully secured a license to operate as a payment institution and electronic money issuer in Brazil. This significant development allows the company to broaden its services and strengthen its position within the Brazilian financial ecosystem.

Latam Gateway's newly-acquired license marks an essential step forward in providing an array of secure, efficient, and accessible financial services to both retail and institutional clients in Brazil. The license also serves to enhance its partnership with Binance, enabling an even more comprehensive set of financial services within the country.