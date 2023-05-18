copy link
Binance Celebrates Pizza Day with Instant Discount on Fiat Transaction Fees
Binance News Team
2023-05-18 10:30
In commemoration of the upcoming Bitcoin Pizza Day 2023, Binance is delighted to announce instant discounts on fiat transaction fees for eligible users. Participants must confirm their involvement on the Activity Page to benefit from instant discounts upon completing their initial fiat transaction within the designated Activity Period.
The Activity Period will run from 2023-05-19 00:00 (UTC) until 2023-05-28 23:59 (UTC). The discount value awarded will be equivalent to the transaction fees incurred during the users' first fiat transaction.
New users who have never engaged in any of the specified fiat transactions prior to 2023-05-19 00:00 (UTC) will receive an instant discount of up to $10 per eligible fiat transaction. Meanwhile, existing users who have processed the respective fiat transactions before 2023-05-19 00:00 (UTC) will enjoy an instant discount capped at $8 per eligible fiat transaction.
