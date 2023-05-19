copy link
create picture
more
Binance Completes Gala (GALA) Contract Swap, Resumes Deposits and Withdrawals
Binance News Team
2023-05-19 09:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced the successful completion of the Gala (GALA) contract swap, allowing users to resume deposit and withdrawal services for the GALA (ERC20) token. The update signifies Binance's commitment to providing a seamless trading experience for its users while keeping pace with the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.
Following the contract swap, the new GALA (ERC20) smart contract address is:
Binance has advised users that the deposits and withdrawals of the old GALA (ERC20) tokens will no longer be supported, ensuring a smooth transition to the newly-associated contract address.
View full text