Binance Donates $100,000 to Italian Red Cross for Flood Relief in Emilia-Romagna
Binance News Team
2023-05-19 17:57
Binance has made a generous donation of $100,000 USD to the Italian Red Cross (Croce Rossa Italiana) to provide aid for flood relief efforts in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. The substantial contribution comes in response to recent devastating floods that have caused extensive damage and impacted thousands of lives throughout the region.
The contribution underlines Binance's dedication to supporting affected communities during emergencies and assisting with rescue operations. The Italian Red Cross, instrumental in overseeing recovery efforts since the floods began, will utilize the funds to provide immediate relief, medical support, and essential supplies for affected individuals and families.
Rosario Valastro, President of the Italian Red Cross, expressed gratitude for Binance's support, stating, "Our volunteers are on the ground. They have been operating tirelessly since the beginning of the emergency in Emilia Romagna. Knowing that we have so many supporters allows us to always do better and better. Thanks, Binance, for your support!”
