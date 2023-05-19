Binance Futures Announces Delisting and Leverage & Margin Tier Adjustments for USDⓈ-M LINKBUSD Perpetual Contract

Binance Futures has announced its plan to conduct an automatic settlement for the USDⓈ-M LINKBUSD Perpetual Contract on 2023-05-23 at 09:00 (UTC). Following the settlement, the contract will be officially delisted.

Additionally, Binance Futures will adjust leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M LINKBUSD Perpetual Contract on 2023-05-19 at 12:30 (UTC), as suggested in the allocated table. Existing positions opened before the update will be affected. Users are strongly advised to adjust their position and leverage prior to the alteration to avoid potential liquidation risks.