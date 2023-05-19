copy link
create picture
more
Binance Futures Announces Delisting and Leverage & Margin Tier Adjustments for USDⓈ-M LINKBUSD Perpetual Contract
Binance News Team
2023-05-19 05:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Futures has announced its plan to conduct an automatic settlement for the USDⓈ-M LINKBUSD Perpetual Contract on 2023-05-23 at 09:00 (UTC). Following the settlement, the contract will be officially delisted.
Additionally, Binance Futures will adjust leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M LINKBUSD Perpetual Contract on 2023-05-19 at 12:30 (UTC), as suggested in the allocated table. Existing positions opened before the update will be affected. Users are strongly advised to adjust their position and leverage prior to the alteration to avoid potential liquidation risks.
View full text