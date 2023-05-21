Amazon Debut of Pudgy Penguins Collection Yields Over $500,00 in 2 Days

The collection created sales of over $500,000, as reported by Luca Netz, CEO of the initiative.

The new “Phygital” Toy Collection & Experience for the popular NFT collection Pudgy Penguins on the online retail behemoth Amazon has resulted in skyrocketing curiosity and sales. Over 20,000 Pudgy Penguins were sold in the first two days, resulting in sales of over $500,000, as reported by Luca Netz, CEO of the initiative.

Netz, in a series of tweets from yesterday, described the team’s mission as “they want Pudgy penguins to win but also push the space forward,” noting that their attention is now focused on attracting millions of people to the Web3 area in ways that the company itself cannot yet predict.

Boosting NFT Adoption

In a statement made on his website, Alejandro Navia, co-founder and president of NFT content and analytical site nftnow, said that the toys have outsold Disney, Transformers, Pokemon, Barbie, and Legos in the preceding 48 hours on Amazon.

The Pudgy Penguin CEO stated yesterday that the project’s strategy, which included the recent debut on Amazon, is to get the biggest firms and A-players from the music or sports world engaged to bring in millions of people who haven’t dived into the NFT field yet.

Pudgy Penguins is one of the few Ethereum-based businesses that “bucked” the NFT meltdown, collecting $9 million dollars this year in a round-headed by early-stage investment company 1kx and included participation from Big Brain Holdings and Kronos Research, among others.

A New York Times article in 2021 helped propel Pudgy Penguins’ first 2021 release, and the company’s Twitter boasted, “We aren’t waiting for mass adoption… we’re creating it.”