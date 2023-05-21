Stablecoin Market Down As Redemptions Surge

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Stablecoin Market Down As Redemptions Surge

Cryptopolitan - Jai Hamid
2023-05-21 16:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
While the global cryptocurrency market has observed a significant increase, registering a rise of 41.77% since the start of this year and accumulating a total value of $1.17 trillion, the stablecoin sector presents a contrasting story.
It has seen a noticeable contraction of $7.3 billion within a 140-day period, shedding light on an unexpected trend in an otherwise burgeoning crypto economy.

The Ebb and Flow of Stablecoin Value

Data emerging in 2023 reveals a decline of $7.3 billion in the stablecoin economy. Records from early January showed the value of the stablecoin market at a robust $138.12 billion.
Fast forward to the present day, and this figure has significantly reduced to $130.79 billion. This decrease can largely be attributed to multiple large-scale stablecoin projects experiencing significant redemptions within the past four months.
USDC, for example, has seen over $14 billion in redemptions, and BUSD has not been immune to this trend either, having suffered more than $11 billion in redemptions.
DAI has also felt the impact with redemptions mounting to $361 million. Despite this downward trend in USDC and BUSD, other stablecoin projects have demonstrated growth and managed to offset some of these losses.
TUSD has seen a rise from its market capitalization of $846.57 million at the start of the year to its current value of $2.04 billion. This indicates an impressive growth rate of 140.97%.
Similarly, Tether (USDT) has shown a significant surge from $66.29 billion in early January to its present worth of $82.95 billion, marking a 25% increase.

Examining the Future of Stablecoins amid De-dollarization

Despite the decline, the stablecoin market still represents a sizeable portion of the overall crypto economy. The $10.77 billion worth of stablecoin trades recorded on May 21, 2023, accounts for 57.9% of the total 24-hour trading volume in the entire crypto market.
However, this is a drop from the beginning of the year, when the stablecoin economy’s 24-hour trade volume was $27.11 billion, comprising 81.36% of the day’s global trade volume.
As the world continues to observe the diminishing role of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency, it brings into question the future of the stablecoin market.
The International Monetary Fund’s data shows that the U.S. dollar now constitutes just over 58% of global foreign exchange reserves, a significant drop from its 71% share in 2001.
Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle, expressed his concerns about this “very active de-dollarization” during the Consensus 2023 conference.
He stated that to remain competitive, the U.S. must digitize its currency and enforce stablecoin legislation. Countries like Russia and China are already taking steps toward de-dollarization, looking to replace the U.S. dollar with digital assets, other fiat currencies, or even a potential BRICS currency.
Such trends are evident in China, where the yuan has recently surpassed the U.S. dollar as the country’s most-used cross-border currency. This increased usage marks a stark contrast from 2010, when the yuan was used in nearly 0% of transactions.
A further example can be seen in El Salvador, which, in 2021, became the first country to officially use Bitcoin as a legal tender. As the process of de-dollarization continues to gain momentum, the stablecoin market’s future trajectory remains a subject of keen interest.
View full text