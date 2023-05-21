Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Pledges ‘Inviolable Right’ to Hold and Use Bitcoin

The Democrat candidate for U.S. President took to the “Nakamoto Stage” at the Bitcoin 2023 conference to make some powerful pledges.

Robert F. Kennedy shared his own experiences with Bitcoin stating that he would protect the rights of Americans to hold and use the asset if he is elected president.

“As president, I will make sure that your right to hold and use Bitcoin is inviolable,” Kennedy went on to add, “I am an ardent defender and lifelong defender of civil liberties, and Bitcoin is both an exercise and a guarantee of those freedoms.” “As President I will make sure that your right to hold and use Bitcoin is inviolable.” – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. #Bitcoin2023 pic.twitter.com/oLtCmhiy3D — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) May 19, 2023

Bitcoin Is Freedom

The presidential candidate told the audience that it was Canada’s clampdown on truck drivers protesting Covid-19 restrictions that spurred his interest and understanding of Bitcoin.

“When I witnessed this cataclysm, this devastating use of government repression, I realized for the first time how free money is as important to freedom as free expression,” he said before adding:

“Bitcoin is a bulwark against precisely this kind of government and corporate expansion and intrusion.”

In his proposed presidential agenda, he also outlined plans to exempt Bitcoin mining operations from electricity taxes and allow Americans to mine BTC at home to generate wealth.

The move is a stark contrast to President Biden’s proposed 30% tax on Bitcoin miners which is another nail in the coffin of the crypto industry in America.

Kennedy also announced that he will be the first presidential candidate in U.S. history to accept campaign donations in BTC.

Political Figures Behind Bitcoin

There were several notable political speakers at the 2023 Bitcoin conference, including former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Kennedy Jr. is the nephew of the 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Senator Cynthia Lummis echoed the sentiments stating, “Bitcoin is something that is just so consistent with American values that we need to make sure it is protected, nurtured, and allowed to innovate here in the United States.”

