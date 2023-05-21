Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX Crashes to $14.4

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX Crashes to $14.4

Cryptopolitan - Narmin
2023-05-21 18:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Avalanche price analysis indicates the emergence of a bearish trend that is progressively gaining strength, with substantial potential for further downward movement. The AVAX/USD trading pair is currently priced at $14.4, indicating a 0.88% decrease over the last 24 hours. The market witnessed a substantial decline in the previous day, marked by a swift downward trend. However, the market has shown signs of positive bullish activity at the start of today, following its drop below the $14.3 level. Additionally, there has been a decrease in market volatility, creating a favorable environment for potential recovery by bullish investors.
As of today, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) stands at $14.48, accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume of $106.18 million. The market capitalization of Avalanche is estimated to be $4.82 billion, with a market dominance of 0.42%. Over the past 24 hours, the AVAX price has experienced a decrease of -0.93%. The current sentiment for Avalanche’s price prediction is bearish, as indicated. Additionally, the Fear & Greed Index currently stands at 52, reflecting a neutral sentiment.
Regarding the circulating supply, Avalanche currently has 332.90 million AVAX tokens out of a maximum supply of 720.00 million AVAX. The yearly supply inflation rate is currently 23.70%, resulting in the creation of 63.78 million AVAX tokens in the past year. In terms of market capitalization, Avalanche is ranked #7 in the Proof-of-Stake Coins sector, #1 in the Avalanche Network sector, and #11 in the Layer 1 sector.

AVAX/USD 1-hour analysis: Latest developments

Avalanche price analysis suggests a decreasing trend in market volatility, implying that the AVAX/USD prices are becoming less susceptible to significant fluctuations. AVAX is currently encountering a significant resistance level at $14.7, as evidenced by the upper limit of the Bollinger Bands. Additionally, the lower limit of the Bollinger Bands at $14.5 is establishing an additional support level for AVAX.
The AVAX/USD price has recently crossed below the Moving Average curve, signaling a bearish trend in the market. The presence of bearish activity has been noticeable in the preceding hours, and it is anticipated to continue as the price approaches the support level. This implies the possibility of a market breakout, underscoring the prevailing bearish sentiment.
AVAX/USD 1-hour price chart Source: TradingView
Avalanche price analysis reveals the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 29, indicating that the cryptocurrency is slightly undervalued. Moreover, the RSI has been trending downward within the undervalued range, implying ongoing selling pressure in the market. If the RSI continues its decline and moves further into a dominant selling activity phase, it may suggest a potential continuation of the bearish sentiment.

Avalanche price analysis for 1-day

Avalanche price analysis indicates an increasing trend in market volatility, suggesting a higher probability of AVAX/USD experiencing fluctuations as volatility rises. The upper limit, currently at $17.4, acts as a noteworthy resistance level, indicating a significant hurdle for AVAX’s upward movement. Conversely, the lower limit, positioned at $13.7, serves as a robust support level, providing a foundation for AVAX’s price during declines. These levels serve as crucial reference points for market participants, aiding them in assessing and analyzing the price dynamics of AVAX.
The current movement of the AVAX/USD price shows a bearish trend as it crosses below the Moving Average curve. Although the market has displayed relative stability in recent days, bears have taken control, undermining the position of the bulls. Moreover, the AVAX/USD price dropping below the support band indicates the possibility of a market breakout.
AVAX/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView
The current Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 33 indicates that the cryptocurrency is undervalued. With the price showing a downward trajectory within the undervalued range, accompanied by increased selling activity, there is potential for a significant market reversal and a shift towards a bullish trend.

Avalanche Price Analysis Conclusion

In conclusion, the analysis of Avalanche’s price indicates a prominent bearish trend for the cryptocurrency, but there is considerable potential for a reversal if the support level is surpassed. Bears have held control over the market recently and show the ability to sustain their dominance. However, their influence has already been significant, posing challenges for the bulls. Nonetheless, should the bulls seize an opportunity for a breakout, there exists the possibility of a noteworthy resurgence in the days ahead.
View full text