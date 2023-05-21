Binance Market Update (2023-05-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 0.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,870 and $27,278 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,055, up by 0.61%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DREP , FUN , and ARPA , up by 18%, 14%, and 10%, respectively.

Market movers: