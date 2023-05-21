Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC Recedes to $92 After Rejection

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC Recedes to $92 After Rejection

Cryptopolitan - Aamir Sheikh
2023-05-21 18:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

The latest Litecoin price analysis shows a bearish trend despite its efforts to surpass the $92.8 resistance. In the past few hours, the price has faced rejection at this level, resulting in a continuous downward drift. Sellers’ pressure has pushed the price down to $92.1, with red candlesticks dominating the current graph.

Litecoin price: Daily chart gives bearish signals for the market

Based on the 1-day price chart for Litecoin price analysis, it becomes apparent that bulls and bears have engaged in intense competition over the past couple of days. The coin experienced a robust bullish trend, reaching its highest point at $93.8 on May 17, 2023, accompanied by substantial value growth. However, maintaining the $93 level has posed challenges, resulting in the current price decline to $92.15. The return of selling pressure today has further contributed to the downward movement.

LTC/USD 1-day price chart. Source:  TradingView

A comprehensive assessment of the Bollinger bands reveals an average value of $86.1. The upper boundary of the bands indicates a resistance level of $95.1, while the lower boundary represents a support level of $76.4. Additionally, the moving average indicator (MA) still aligns with the previously bullish sentiment, displaying a value of $89 in the analysis.

With an RSI score of 58, the indicator resides in the upper portion of the neutral zone, suggesting a state of equilibrium. The flat curve further suggests competition between buyers and sellers in the market.

Litecoin price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

Today’s hourly Litecoin price analysis reveals disappointing outcomes for prospective buyers. The prevailing trend has predominantly favored the bears, resulting in a gradual decline in price since the commencement of the trading session. However, it is important to note that the downtrend remains manageable, and no significant setbacks have been encountered thus far.

LTC/USD 4-hours price chart. Source:  TradingView

The Bollinger Bands indicator exhibits a gradual contraction, indicating a decrease in overall volatility for the cryptocurrency. This reduction in volatility suggests a high chance of fewer price oscillations during today’s trading session. On the four-hour chart, the average value of the Bollinger bands is recorded at $91.9. The upper band is positioned at $93.6, while the lower band has moved to $90.1.

Looking at the moving average indicator’s statistics, it is positioned below the SMA 50 curve at the $91.8 level. On the 4-hour chart, the RSI value stands at 56, representing an average figure. However, the downward slope of the RSI curve indicates the progress made by sellers in the market.

Litecoin price analysis conclusion

Based on today’s Litecoin price analysis, a bearish movement can be anticipated. Taking a closer look at the one-day LTC/USD chart, a distinct resistance level of $93.8 is observed. Volatility, as depicted on the charts, is higher on a daily basis, but it is gradually decreasing on an hourly basis, making it challenging to predict precise future trends. However, should LTC/USD successfully hold its current support level, there is a fair chance of recovery following a later correction.

View full text