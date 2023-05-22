Exchange
Bitcoin Set to 'tick, Tick, Tick' By the End of 2023: DeFi Exec

Cointelegraph By Ciaran Lyons
2023-05-22 10:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to claim the cryptocurrency throne by the end of 2023, as its superiority “is going to be clear” in every aspect, according to Fedi’s CEO.
During the Bitcoin 2023 event in Miami on May 20, Cointelegraph reporter Joe Hall interviewed Obi Nwosu, the CEO and co-founder of Fedi – a Bitcoin community custody protocol that offers an alternative solution for those who lack access to or don’t trust centralized exchanges.
Catching up with homies is the best part of conferences. @obi @FelixWeis taking the picture!Known these dudes for over almost a decade now! And what a decade it's been! pic.twitter.com/1UcfX6KdIg
— Marshall Long (@OGBTC) May 19, 2023
Nwosu emphasized during the interview that it is becoming “increasingly hard to deny” that Bitcoinhas the “fastest, cheapest, easiest, most decentralized and secure” ecosystem.
He anticipates that this will become even more apparent by year-end. He noted:
“It is going to be clear by the end of this year that it’s going to be tick, tick, tick for Bitcoin.”
Nwosu said that regardless of whether the goal is to develop functionality, establish a decentralized social media network, or even empower local communities, it is becoming “increasingly obvious” that Bitcoin is the most efficient and secure solution.
However, he does believe there is space for other cryptocurrencies in addition to Bitcoin. He envisions a “multi coin future,” comparing it to the evolution of music.
“I mean there are still record players and vinyl right…there’s still some people who like tapes and laser disks.”
Furthermore, he emphasized there is a “big misunderstanding” regarding its “slow innovation.”
He explained that there is a misconception that there is a functional or scaling limitation with Bitcoin, but the “reality is” developments are happening "incredibly fast," with a focus on creating solutions “that are correct the first time.”
Nwosu pointed out that prioritizing perfection may cause delays but is preferable to the need for changes to be made “again, and again.”
In Nwosu’s view, cryptocurrency is essentially “an idea,” as it “is a combination of the philosophical aspects and the technological aspects kind of combined together”.
He explained that due to the intangible nature of cryptocurrency, it cannot be combated with physical forces such as “guns or missiles.” Instead, it is vulnerable to attacks through “misinformation and sometimes inappropriate or extreme regulation.”
Countries lacking belief in freedom of speech, or just freedom overall, are actively looking at this stringent regulation towards cryptocurrency, according to Nwosu.
He believes that the key to fight back against this is to “correct” misinformation and create systems that “empower the good guys.”
View full text