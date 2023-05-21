Fidelity Remains Devoted to Crypto but Will ‘Tread With Caution’

Christian Staub – Managing Director for Fidelity International’s business in Europe – said the investment giant intends to remain part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

However, he added that it will not urge people to buy bitcoin due to its “volatile and nascent” nature. The lack of pertinent regulation in the space is another present obstacle for the firm.

Crypto to Become ‘More Sophisticated’

The multinational investment firm that has introduced several cryptocurrency opportunities to clients over the past few years will most likely remain committed to the asset class. In a recent interview, Managing Director Staub assured the organization will keep enabling access to crypto to interested customers. On the other hand, he said Fidelity will not “pound the table telling everyone to buy bitcoin.”

While Staub expects to see the industry “more sophisticated” in the years to come, he warned that it is still in its early days, meaning investors should be ready for enhanced volatility. Another existent setback is the absence of appropriate rules in the space:

“We expect this asset class to become more sophisticated, but due to their nascent nature, digital assets are still lightly regulated. Over time, regulatory coherence should act as an enabler of digital asset adoption.”

Christian Staub, Source: Fidelity International

Staub thinks it is hard to forecast which digital assets will stand the test of time and overcome the current uncertainty:

“It’s hard to predict which coins — even the credible ones — will do well. As a traditional financial institution, we want to stay on top of this topic and educate, but we need to be careful about coming out with products,” he said.

Subsequently, he stressed that crypto is a “critical topic” for Fidelity and that the company will stay at the forefront when the sector unleashes its potential.

Fidelity: a Crypto Participant for Almost a Decade

The entity made its first steps in the sector in 2014 when it started researching cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. It doubled down four years later by establishing its subsidiary Fidelity Digital Assets.

One of its most significant moves in the space happened last spring when it allowed investors to add bitcoin to their 401(k) retirement accounts.

Contrary to the trends in 2022, Fidelity Digital Assets vowed to hire over 100 engineers and 100 customer-service specialists to oversee the organization’s crypto forays and assist clients.

The investment giant also disclosed plans to provide BTC and ETH trading options to retail investors. The initiative went live earlier this year.

Fidelity has displayed intentions to join the Metaverse ecosystem, too. Trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed at the end of 2022 that it had filed applications covering NFTs, Metaverse Investment Services, Virtual Real Estate Investing, and more.

