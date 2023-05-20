copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-05-20)
Binance
2023-05-20 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 0.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,630 and $27,184 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,890, up by 0.16%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ASR, UTK, and AGIX, up by 26%, 25%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Breaking: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Accept Campaign Donations in Bitcoin
- Australian Stock Exchange Officially Abandons Blockchain Plans: Report
- Bitcoin Price Retests Key Support As Fed Rate Hike Fears Steal $27K
- Crypto Market Recovery Unlikely Until Stablecoin Universe Stops Shrinking: JPMorgan
Market movers:
- ETH: $1813.76 (+0.33%)
- BNB: $308.8 (-0.13%)
- XRP: $0.4637 (+0.02%)
- ADA: $0.3649 (-1.24%)
- DOGE: $0.07334 (-0.08%)
- MATIC: $0.8691 (-0.67%)
- SOL: $20.2 (-1.17%)
- LTC: $91.19 (-0.43%)
- TRX: $0.07085 (+0.80%)
- DOT: $5.382 (+0.64%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text