Staked ETH Crosses 20m Mark One Month After Shapella Upgrade

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Staked ETH Crosses 20m Mark One Month After Shapella Upgrade

CryptoNews - Sarah Jansen
2023-05-20 03:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Following the recent Shapella upgrade, the proof-of-stake blockchain has now enabled withdrawals for the first time, resulting in a surge of activity among ETH holders who are eagerly staking their tokens with network validators.
As a result, deposit activity has reached its highest level since the implementation of the Shapella upgrade last month.

A remarkable milestone

Just a month after the successful implementation of Ethereum’s Shapella upgrade, the network has witnessed a remarkable milestone as the total volume of staked ETH has surged past 20 million.
The Shapella upgrade, an important protocol enhancement, introduced various improvements to the Ethereum blockchain, including the enabling of withdrawals for tokens previously locked in staking contracts.
It has only been a month since Ethereum's Shapella Upgrade.
Since then, the total volume of $ETH staked has surpassed 20 million.
Here's a look at the journey leading up to this milestone. pic.
— Binance (@binance) May 19, 2023
This pivotal upgrade was finalized in mid-April and has since marked a significant step forward in ethereum’s ongoing transition from a mining-based system to a more sustainable and energy-efficient proof-of-stake (POS) consensus mechanism.
It is worth noting that with the Shapella upgrade, the Ethereum blockchain completed its merge upgrade phase, which will allow for the transition to a scalability focus in an upcoming phase, surge.

Other notable developments

Lido Finance, a prominent player in the staking ecosystem, has emerged as a key platform following the successful implementation of Ethereum’s Shapella upgrade.
The platform offers users the flexibility to stake any amount of ETH, eliminating the need for users to directly deposit to the mainnet, which typically requires a minimum deposit of 32 ETH.
You might also like: Paraspace NFT Protocol’s CEO stays firm as ‘usurper’ resigns
Lido Finance recently deployed its v2 iteration on May 15, following a successful on-chain vote. This milestone demonstrates the platform’s commitment to improvement and delivering features to its users.
As the staking landscape continues to evolve, platforms like Lido Finance play a crucial role in democratizing staking and expanding access to a wider audience.
By offering a flexible staking solution that bypasses the minimum deposit requirement, Lido Finance empowers individuals to participate in Ethereum’s POS consensus mechanism without significant barriers to entry.
Adding to the excitement, an ethereum whale, known to have participated in the blockchain’s initial coin offering (ICO), has reemerged after a dormant period exceeding two years. According to Lookonchain, this prominent investor has staked a staggering 4,032 ETH, equivalent to almost $7.4 million.
This impressive move further underscores the growing interest and confidence in Ethereum’s staking ecosystem as it continues to evolve.
Read more: Coin Cafe ordered to repay users $4.3 million in alleged fee scam
View full text