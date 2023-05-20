Marathon Digital Commits Up to $1M to Support Bitcoin Developers

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Marathon Digital Commits Up to $1M to Support Bitcoin Developers

Coinfomania - Nwani Mishael
2023-05-20 02:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin research and development firm Brink announced during the ongoing Bitcoin 2023 conference held in Miami that it is collaborating with the Bitcoin mining firm Marathon Digital Holdings to raise between $500,000 to $1 million to support the work of Bitcoin core developers.

Who Are Bitcoin Core Developers?

Bitcoin is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain network. Like every other blockchain network, the Bitcoin network also needs maintenance. This is where Bitcoin Core Developers come in.
They are individuals and groups of developers worldwide who voluntarily aid the maintenance and development of the Bitcoin network. They are not paid for their work, so they rely on funding, grants, and stipends from external sources. Over the years, several firms and individuals have supported the finances of Bitcoin core developers. Some of these platforms include Square Crypto, Blockstream, BitMEX Research, Kraken, and others.

Brink and Marathon to Commence $1M Funding

According to a press release, Marathon will be matching donations made to Brink on a two-for-one basis throughout the Bitcoin 2023 conference that runs through May 18-20. Blockchain-focused firms seek to gather up to $500,000 from this funding round.
The Bitcoin mining firm will match donations made to Brink on a one-for-one model for the rest of the year. At the end of the entire funding, the duo companies expect to raise $1 million, including funds acquired from third-party entities.
Mike Schmidt, co-founder and executive director of Brink, praised the work of Bitcoin core developers when he said:
“The Core developers are the unsung heroes of the Bitcoin ecosystem. These dedicated individuals often work behind the scenes voluntarily to maintain and enhance the security of the Bitcoin protocol and network. This campaign and Marathon’s match provide an avenue for the Bitcoin community to acknowledge and lend their financial support to these talented developers, who make it all possible.”
The announcement added that all donations made to Brink will be subjected to a tax deduction.
The post Marathon Digital Commits Up to $1M to Support Bitcoin Developers appeared first on Coinfomania.
View full text