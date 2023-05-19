copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-05-19)
Binance
2023-05-19 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, down by -1.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,361 and $27,472 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,847, down by -1.88%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AST, AERGO, and ARPA, up by 98%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Market movers:
- ETH: $1807.88 (-0.98%)
- BNB: $309.2 (-1.15%)
- XRP: $0.4636 (+4.04%)
- ADA: $0.3696 (-1.81%)
- DOGE: $0.0734 (-0.90%)
- MATIC: $0.8748 (-0.34%)
- SOL: $20.45 (-1.92%)
- LTC: $91.59 (-1.42%)
- TRX: $0.0703 (-0.47%)
- DOT: $5.349 (-1.46%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AST/BUSD (+98%)
- AERGO/BUSD (+10%)
- ARPA/BUSD (+9%)
