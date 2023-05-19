Apple Bans ChatGPT Use for Employees Over Fear of Data Leaks

The “Big Tech” giant Apple, has restricted company usage of the widely popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT as it fears its sensitive data could be compromised.

A report by the Wall Street Journal revealed that an internal document to Apple employees has banned the usage of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT and similar AI tools while the company is in the process of developing its own AI technology.

According to the document, the iPhone developer is concerned about workers using the programs and exposing confidential company information.

It also mentioned a restriction on GitHub’s AI tool Copilot, an application that automates writing software code. Rival Big Tech giant Microsoft owns Copilot.

Cointelegraph reached out to Apple for further comment.

This internal ban comes after the ChatGPT app debut for iOS in the Apple app store on May 18.

The new app is currently available for iPhone and iPad users in the United States with the intention to expand to additional countries “in the coming weeks,” along with an Android version coming “soon.”

Alongside Apple, other large companies have restricted internal usage of ChatGPT. On May 2, Samsung sent out a memo to employees banning the use of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT.

In Samsung’s case, the policy followed an incident of Samsung staff uploading a “sensitive code” to the platform.

Samsung told employees who use such applications on personal devices not to upload any company information or else “disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment.”

In addition to Samsung and Apple, companies including JPMorgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have also barred the internal use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT.

Many companies banning employee usage of AI chatbots are also in the process of creating their own applications. Back in early May, Time Cook, the Apple CEO, said that the company plans to “weave” AI into all of its products.