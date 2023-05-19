Exchange
XRP Defies Market Sentiment With 3% Increase, BTC Drops Below $27K (Market Watch)

Cryptopotato - Jordan Lyanchev
2023-05-19 09:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin dropped by over a grand in the past 24 hours and registered its lowest price tag in about a week earlier today.
The altcoins are also slightly in the red now, with LDO dumping the most (over 6%).

Bitcoin Slips Under $27K

Last week’s unfavorable market conditions culminated on Friday when BTC slumped to a two-month low at $25,800. However, the asset bounced off during the weekend, and spent most of it at around $27,000.
Monday began on a more positive note as BTC jumped to $27,600. However, it failed there and quickly lost all daily gains. Another leg up came on Wednesday, but the bears intercepted the move once again, and BTC was unable to challenge $27,500.
The subsequent rejection was a lot more violent than the previous one. It took bitcoin south by a grand, and it plummeted to a weekly low of $26,400. Despite regaining several hundred dollars since then, bitcoin still trades under $27,000 as it’s 2% down on the day.
As a result, its market capitalization has slumped back down to $520 billion, while its dominance over the altcoins sits tight at 46.3%.
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

XRP Defies Market Sentiment

Most of the altcoins have also followed suit with minor daily declines. Ethereum, for one, has retraced by around 1% and is close to breaking below $1,800 once again. Binance Coin is back below $310 after a similar daily decline.
Cardano, Solana, Litecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, and Avalanche have produced drops of around 1-2%. More daily losses come from the likes of Chainlink, ATOM, and TONCOIN – all of which are down by around 3%.
Lido DAO’s native token has dropped the most from the larger-cap alts with a 6% nosedive. Yet, LDO still trades above $2.1.
Ripple is the only top 10 alt with a minor daily increase. XRP, perhaps fueled by the positive developments around the blockchain company’s legal case against the SEC, is up by around 3% and trades above $0.45.
The total crypto market cap erased yesterday’s gains and is down to $1.120 trillion.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto
The post XRP Defies Market Sentiment With 3% Increase, BTC Drops Below $27K (Market Watch) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
