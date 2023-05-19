Crypto Browser Opera Integrates Layer 1 Blockchain MultiversX

Metaverse-focused blockchain MultiversX, formerly known as Elrond, is teaming up with crypto browser Opera to integrate support for its growing ecosystem.

Opera users can explore the decentralized internet with the MultiversX network integrated into the browser’s interface. Users will also be able to transact with its native tokens EGLD or ESDT, connect to MultiversX-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and access decentralized applications built on the network.

Beniamin Mincu, CEO of MultiversX, told CoinDesk that integrating the network into Opera gives users a more accessible path into the Web3 ecosystem.

“By being integrated into the Opera browser suite, MultiversX is leveraging the potential of Web3 in a way that is accessible and familiar to users,” said Mincu. “It's a significant step in creating a simplified, low-barrier entry point to the world of Web3 and blockchain assets, one that allows users to easily access the new digital economy without needing to understand the underlying complexities.”

MultiversX will be integrated into Opera's desktop browser as well as an Android experience that grants access to MultiversX-based sites.

MultiversX aims to make Web3 interoperable and easily accessible for new users. In February, it launched its Web3 “super app” xPortal, an all-in-one platform for users to access decentralized applications and metaverses. It also recently teamed up with Tencent, the Chinese technology company behind popular messaging app WeChat, to help the company build out its Web3 strategy.