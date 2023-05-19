Exchange
Mexico’s Internet Provider Now Expands Partnership With Bitcoin Lightning

CoinCu - Harold
2023-05-19 14:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • IBEX Mercado, a Bitcoin Lightning payment service provider, announced a collaboration with Grupo Salinas, one of Mexico’s leading multinational giants.
  • The partnership is a significant step forward in Mexico’s adoption of Bitcoin and Lightning.
According to a Bitcoin Magazine report, a large internet service provider in Mexico has integrated Bitcoin Lightning payments, which is a significant accomplishment for crypto industry players.
IBEX Mercado, a supplier of Bitcoin Lightning payment services, has announced a new relationship with Grupo Salinas, one of Mexico’s leading multinational giants.
The new development in Mexico is yet another step toward the top cryptocurrency’s total institutional acceptance. On top of the underlying blockchain, the Bitcoin Lightning network provides a layer 2 solution. The Lightning network leverages native Bitcoin via micropayment channels to complete transactions more effectively and at a reduced cost.
On stage, IBEX CEO José Lemus introduced the partnership:
“With this partnership, we’re opening the doors to every bitcoin and Lightning company and financial tech company that wants to leverage Lightning technology … [we will be] rolling out new technology with Grupo Salinas that will enable mexicans to pay their groceries with bitcoin, electronics and to receive remittances.” Lemus explained his excitement about the announcement, saying that this is the “tip of the iceberg of what will go on in Mexico.”
The news comes only days after Microstrategy creator Michael Saylor disclosed ambitions to use the Bitcoin Lightning Network in the business sphere. The IT business, which is the biggest institutional Bitcoin holder, revealed plans to introduce a product suite for corporate account holders that includes a Bitcoin wallet and a Lightning address.
Total Play, one of the leading internet service providers in North America, incorporated Bitcoin Lightning payments on Thursday. The internet service provider offered a simple payments dashboard that prompts the customer to choose between on-chain Bitcoin payment and BTC Lightning payment.
This might be a big development in the United States neighboring country since widespread Bitcoin adoption could educate people about crypto use cases. Total Play Telecommunications is ranked eighth among the top twenty corporations in Mexico with the most IP allocations, according to the DB-IP.
When on-chain transactions are halted due to technical challenges, the Lightning Network solution may be employed as a stopgap fix. The incorporation of Bitcoin Lightning into Grupo Salinas’ goods and services through IBEX might propel Mexico to the forefront of the digital revolution, offering residents a safe, contemporary, and efficient payment alternative.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
