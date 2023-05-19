Ripple Joins Hong Kong CBDC Pilot, Partners With Fubon Bank

Ripple Labs has launched a new payment platform for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in Hong Kong. The San Francisco-based payment protocol and exchange network will partner with Fubon Bank, a Hong Kong unit of Taiwan’s Fubon Financial Holding Co. as part of Hong Kong’s new e-HKD (electric Hong Kong dollar) pilot program. The pilot program brings together various industry players to explore e-HKD use cases and implementation issues. The Ripple-Fubon Bank tie-up will offer solutions for real estate asset tokenization and equity releases using the CBDC.

