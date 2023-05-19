FTX Seeks to Claw Back $250M From SBF and Execs in New Lawsuit

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

FTX Seeks to Claw Back $250M From SBF and Execs in New Lawsuit

Cryptopotato - Mandy Williams
2023-05-19 09:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Bankrupt cryptocurrency entities FTX, FTX.US, and Alameda Research have filed a lawsuit against former executives Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), Nishad Singh, and Gary Wang for lavishly spending FTX Group’s assets on the acquisition of stock clearing firm Embed Financial Technologies.

The move is the first formal action from FTX CEO John Ray against the company’s former management. The lawsuit, filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, seeks to claw back the funds spent during the acquisition.

FTX Sues SBF and His Inner Circle

According to the court document, the plaintiffs accused the former management of taking advantage of FTX Group’s lack of controls and recordkeeping to inflate the valuation of Embed and deliberately purchasing the platform for more than it was worth.

The defendants, addressed as FTX Insiders, performed little to no due diligence on Embed, as they prioritized speed above everything else in the transaction. They accepted all the terms proposed during the negotiation by Michael Giles, Embed’s founder and CEO, who was also the sole representative.

Giles walked away from the deal with roughly $157 million and an “extravagant and unwarranted retention bonus” as an incentive to quickly complete the sale.

FTX began the acquisition negotiation with Giles at the end of March 2022. By mid-April of the same year, the parties had signed the “Memorandum of Terms,” which ascribed a $220 million enterprise value to Embed with a $75 million retention bonus to the platform’s employees, including $55 million to Giles.

However, when the deal was finalized in September – a few weeks before FTX Group went bankrupt – the FTX Insiders spent more than $248 million to acquire Embed. The plaintiffs allege that while the deal took about six months, the essential terms were negotiated and agreed upon within two weeks.

FTX Seeks to Recover $250M

Furthermore, the plaintiffs accused SBF, Singh, and Wang of causing the bankrupt entity to issue Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs), which could be converted into common stock in the event of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Through his lawyers, Ray seeks to revoke the SAFEs and recover the funds spent during the acquisition of Embed. The plaintiffs have also asked the court to order the defendants to bear the legal costs of the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs also filed an adversary lawsuit against Giles, the employees, and former equity holders of Embed. Some former equity holders include Silicon Valley venture capital firms like Y Combinator, Bain Capital Ventures, and 9Yards.

The post FTX Seeks to Claw Back $250M From SBF and Execs in New Lawsuit appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text