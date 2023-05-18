Binance to Support Cocos-BCX Token Swap and Rebranding to COMBO

Binance has announced its support for the Cocos-BCX (COCOS) token swap and rebranding plan to COMBO (COMBO). The leading cryptocurrency exchange has outlined the timeline for the transition, with specific details regarding the suspension of trading, leverage and margin adjustments, and contract delisting.

The timeline is as follows:

1. On 2023-05-25 at 08:30 (UTC), Binance Futures will suspend trading for the USDT-Margined COCOS Perpetual Contract. Users can continue to close any existing positions after this time.

2. Binance Futures will adjust the leverage and margin tiers of the USDT-Margined COCOS Perpetual Contract at 2023-05-18 09:00 (UTC), according to the provided table. Existing positions opened before the update will be affected. Users are strongly advised to adjust their position and leverage prior to the change to avoid potential liquidation.